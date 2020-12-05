Coast Guard rescues four hikers on Lost Coast Trail

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KTXL) – The Coast Guard rescued four hikers approximately 10 miles south of Mattole Beach on the Lost Coast Trail Thursday.

The Coast Guard reports four people were hiking on a remote section of the Lost Coast Trail near the Randall Creek area when one man fell off a cliff. He sustained a head injury and was pulled out to sea.

The three remaining hikers jumped into the water to help their friend. In the process, they were injured, became hypothermic and lost all of their hiking gear, according to the Coast Guard.

All four hikers made it back to shore and were later able to recover one of their bags containing a satellite messenger and call for help.

“The injured man’s friends were brave by fighting the waves and rocks to recover him,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Sam Dannenbring, a Sector Humboldt Bay rescue swimmer. “For as unlucky as those guys were after losing all of their gear during that process, they were extremely lucky being able to retrieve their GPS. That thing saved their lives. It will certainly be a birthday hiking trip they will all remember.”

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office relayed the distress message to the Coast Guard and a helicopter crew was sent to the area due to the difficult terrain.

The group was found and two of the injured men were taken to a Eureka hospital, according to the Coast Guard. A second helicopter crew had to retrieve the two remaining hikers and they were flown to safety.