The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its active search for survivors of a plane crash off San Clemente Island.

The Gates Learjet 36A was carrying three people when it crashed Wednesday morning roughly one mile southwest of the island, officials said.

San Clemente Island is the southernmost of California’s Channel Islands and is managed by the U.S. Navy.

Coast Guard and U.S Customs and Border Protection crews on Wednesday located a debris field in the area where the plane is believed to have gone down.

The search encompassed 334 square miles, the Coast Guard said.

A map shows San Clemente Island in relation to Catalina Island, Orange County and San Diego. (KTLA)

Officials have not stated where the flight originated or released any information about those aboard.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.