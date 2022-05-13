LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (KTXL) — Residents of the Laguna Niguel neighborhood where the Coastal Fire has been raging returned to their homes Friday to see what is left of their homes.

Homes located on the west of Coronado Pointe in Laguna Niguel were affected the most by the 200-acre wildfire as many homes still show signs of smoldering and occasional flare ups, according to firefighters.

Fire crews have been able to reach 15% containment, but firefighters have been staying vigilant as those flare ups still pose a risk of the fire getting out of control.

Former Laguna Niguel Mayor Fred Minagar said that his fellow neighbors were asking him to send back photos, but he couldn’t bring himself to do it.

“They are asking me to send the pictures of their homes and I started crying because I can’t do it,” Minagar said.

Firefighters said that what started as a small fire got out of control so quickly because of strong winds and dry vegetation serving as fuel for the fire.