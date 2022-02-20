Cold front to bring light rain, snow and wind to California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL/AP) — A cold front approaching California is expected to bring scattered rain, wind, light snow and freezing temperatures starting Monday.

Spring-like weather the San Francisco Bay Area and Sacramento region experienced the last week began to turn Sunday as temperatures dropped about 5 to 10 degrees cooler than what they were the previous day, the National Weather Service said.

The weather service issued a winter weather advisory in the Sierra Nevada, anticipating a dusting of snow down to the 2000-foot level. Gusty winds along ridgelines was expected to affect ski areas and cause travel difficulties for high-profile vehicles and aircraft.

Graphic courtesy of the National Weather Service.

Light rain, wind and chilly conditions were expected to move through the state.

Morning frost was expected to become more widespread by midweek, and the coldest temperatures expected Thursday morning could damage flowering fruit and nut trees in the Central Valley, the weather service said.

In the Sacramento and San Joaquin Valleys, temperatures are forecast to peak near 60 degrees Monday under mostly sunny skies. The foothills will see highs in the 40s and 50s Monday while Tahoe area temperatures rise only into the 30s. Valley winds will gust to about 20 miles per hour.

Tuesday will even cooler but less breezy as clouds increase along with chances of scattered showers in the Sacramento region.

Snow will begin falling over the Sierra Sunday night. After a brief break Monday morning, snow will again fall steadily between Monday afternoon and Tuesday afternoon. More than a foot of snow accumulation is possible over the high Sierra peaks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.