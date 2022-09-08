SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — For the ninth consecutive day, a Flex Alert is in effect across California.

State officials said they have not needed to call for rolling outages, but there are new questions over how a miscommunication led to an accidental rotating outage impacting thousands of people.

On Thursday, the California Office of Emergency Services was busy, as it said that it’ll be another crucial day for the grid.

But as the excessive heat remains, Cal OES urges all residents to not let their guard down.

“Today we are on a knife’s edge over whether we’ll keep the electricity on or not on our grids,” said Brain Ferguson of Cal OES.

That’s because of clouds cover parts of the state blocking out sunlight needed to power critical solar supplies.

“Some of our solar energy is offline, so it’s really critical that Californians, one more day conserve energy,” Ferguson said.

Thursday’s Flex Alert is two hours longer than it has been in days past, with it being from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

While the state has not called for rolling outages during this record heatwave, confusion on Tuesday led a Northern California power agency dispatcher to mistakenly believe the independent state operator had indeed called for rolling outages.

That led to rotating outages for about 1,400 people near the city of Lodi.

In a statement, the operator’s CEO said the incident was concerning and promised to double down on communication to ensure it does not happen again.

“We have a large grid in our state, dozens of operators, and so people in this room are working closely to keep the power on and ultimately keep people safe,” Ferguson said.

With energy supplies top of mind, earlier this week PG&E met a key deadline to apply for federal funding to help keep the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant open until 2030.

It should be known if the funds are granted sometime next month.

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle, including high desert Assemblymember Tom Lackey, applauded, noting it provides 9% of the state’s power supply.

“We’re not ready to move without the partnership of diablo canyon,” Lackey said. “That is so critical in our discussion point. It’s cost-efficient, it’s clean, and I’m a supporter of nuclear energy.”