(KTXL) — The California State University system announced it is launching a new program for transfer students coming from community colleges in California.

The Transfer Success Pathway program will allow community college students to have access to services through a dual admission agreement with a specific campus they wish to attend.

The program will guarantee future admission to students to the CSU campus they wish to attend.

Through the program, students will have access to services such as pre-transfer counseling, direct access to CSU libraries, and financial aid information.

The CSU hopes the program creates an efficient way for students to attain their bachelor’s degree within four years.

“Our community college transfer students are an integral part of our Cal State Community, and we are excited about the opportunity to work more closely with them earlier in their journey,” said April Grommo, CSU’s assistant vice chancellor of strategic enrollment management. “The Transfer Success Pathway is the CSU’s promise and commitment to those who don’t take a direct route to a four-year degree, particularly those who face academic, geographic or financial barriers. We want you to know that the CSU counts you in, not out.”

Eligible students can apply for the program in summer 2023.

Who is eligible for the program?

Students who will graduate high school in 2023 must meet the following to be eligible:

•Were not CSU eligible at the time of high school graduation

•Were CSUS eligible, but chose not to attend due to personal or financial reasons

•Were CSUS eligible, but the application to their campus of choice was redirected to another campus, and they did not enroll

When students apply for the program, they’ll have to enter an agreement with the CSU campus they wish to attend.

According to the CSU website, students must complete either an associate degree for transfer or an established course of transfer at a community college within three years, as part of their agreement.

In support of the program, CSU said a transfer planner portal will be launched this summer. Through the transfer planner, students will be able to see their program eligibility, research campuses and programs available as well as enter into one agreement.

College education in California

The CSU is the largest public university system in the country with 23 campuses and nearly 460,000 students, according to its website.

The CSU was required to create a dual admission program to start this fall after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill No. 132 in July 2021 in an effort to make college more accessible in the state.

According to the CSU, its campuses enroll thousands of transfer students every year from community colleges in California. The CSU said 95% of its transfer comes from the state’s community colleges.

“However, a large gap exists between the number of students who intend to transfer, and those who do,” the CSU said on its website.

Citing the Public Policy Institute of California, the CSU said 19% of community college students in California are interested in transferring to do so within four years.

The CSU said the success rate is high for students who do transfer to its campuses. About 40% of CSU transfer students graduate within two years, and 80 percent graduate within four years, the CSU said.

However, the CSU did see a decline in enrollment at 17 of its 23 campuses in 2021. According to EdSource.org, the CSU system enrolled about 46,000 transfer students during the 2022-23 academic year — its lowest number in seven years.