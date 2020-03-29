Condemned serial killer ‘Grim Sleeper’ dies in cell at San Quentin State Prison

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KTXL) – A condemned inmate on death row at San Quentin State Prison died Saturday night, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

CDCR officials said Lonnie D. Franklin Jr. was found unresponsive in his single cell around 7:20 p.m.

Medical assistance was provided before Franklin was pronounced dead about 20 minutes later, according to officials.

Franklin was on death row for the murders of nine women and one teenage girl committed between 1985 and 2007.

The cause of death is still under investigation but officials said there were no signs of trauma.

Franklin, a serial killer known as the “Grim Sleeper,” was sentenced to death in Los Angeles County on Aug. 10, 2016, for 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. He arrived on death row on Aug. 17, 2016.