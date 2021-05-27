Consumer-focused investment bank discusses concerns of farmers amid California drought

It’s been two weeks since Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a drought emergency in 41 of the state’s 58 counties, devoting $5.1 billion to mitigate that problem through his latest budget proposal.

One consumer-focused investment bank firm has taken a special interest in what farmers are facing within a 100-mile radius of Fresno, advocating for major changes at the state level to address water concerns.

Nancy Ervin of the Harrison Co. joined Sonseeahray to discuss the issue and what they’re trying to accomplish.

