Containment of Beckwourth Complex fires grows, weather still a concern

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Beckwourth Complex fires were 82% contained and have burned a combined 105,348 acres in the Plumas National Forest, firefighters said Monday.

The U.S. Forest Service said the fires’ activity had calmed, describing it as “smoldering and creeping,” though wind and thunderstorms could threaten containment.

The Dotta Fire and Sugar fires, which started on June 30 and July 2, were both caused by lightning, fire officials said.

On Thursday, Doyle Fire Protection District Chief Kathy Catron told FOX40 that 33 homes have been destroyed in Doyle as the wildfire burned into two areas on the edge of the 600-person town.

Evacuation orders remained in effect for the town of Doyle west of Highway 395 from County Road A26 to Red Rock Road.