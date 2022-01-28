Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in California

(STACKER) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic.

By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including delta in the summer of 2021, and now the omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that omicron is more transmissible than delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates — especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 27 reached 877,691 COVID-19-related deaths and 73.2 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 63.6% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 41% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in California using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 26, with the percent of hospital beds filled by COVID-19 patients serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

Trance addict // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Glenn County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 43.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 46.9% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 84% full in California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,046 (297 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.0% (15,041 fully vaccinated)

— -22.6% lower vaccination rate than California

Chmee2 // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Siskiyou County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 45.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 44.4% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 55.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 34.5% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 310 (135 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.0% (20,477 fully vaccinated)

— -31.4% lower vaccination rate than California

EPoelzl // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Mariposa County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 45.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 44.4% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 84% full in California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,186 (204 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.3% (7,454 fully vaccinated)

— -36.8% lower vaccination rate than California

Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Lassen County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 33.3% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 84% full in California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,446 (442 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.1% (8,589 fully vaccinated)

— -59.0% lower vaccination rate than California

Scott Burley // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Modoc County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 56.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 30.9% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 84% full in California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 170 (15 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.9% (3,619 fully vaccinated)

— -40.3% lower vaccination rate than California

Canva

#45. Del Norte County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 29.6% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.0% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 831 (231 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.8% (12,741 fully vaccinated)

— -33.1% lower vaccination rate than California

Basar // Wikicommons

#44. San Luis Obispo County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 23.5% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 66.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 21.4% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,331 (3,769 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.5% (176,983 fully vaccinated)

— -8.8% lower vaccination rate than California

Jennifer Williams // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Alameda County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.5% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.7% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,228 (20,528 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.9% (1,319,322 fully vaccinated)

— 15.2% higher vaccination rate than California

CFang // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Lake County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.5% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.1% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 783 (504 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (34,049 fully vaccinated)

— -22.8% lower vaccination rate than California

CleanWater17 // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Colusa County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.5% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 84% full in California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 682 (147 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.8% (12,447 fully vaccinated)

— -15.6% lower vaccination rate than California

Pixabay

#40. Santa Barbara County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.6% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.8% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,489 (6,650 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.7% (297,800 fully vaccinated)

— -2.6% lower vaccination rate than California

Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#39. Monterey County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.1% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 60.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 28.6% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 952 (4,134 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.2% (300,348 fully vaccinated)

— 1.0% higher vaccination rate than California

Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#38. Santa Cruz County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.1% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.4% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,825 (4,985 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.9% (199,115 fully vaccinated)

— 6.4% higher vaccination rate than California

Cory Maylett // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Humboldt County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.4% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.7% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 884 (1,199 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.2% (87,008 fully vaccinated)

— -6.3% lower vaccination rate than California

Craig Howell // Wikimedia Commons

#36. San Mateo County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.4% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.8% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,141 (8,744 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 81.9% (627,843 fully vaccinated)

— 19.6% higher vaccination rate than California

Canva

#35. San Francisco County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.2% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.3% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,011 (8,915 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 81.8% (721,419 fully vaccinated)

— 19.4% higher vaccination rate than California

Bobak Ha’Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Amador County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.2% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (60.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.0% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,195 (475 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (20,308 fully vaccinated)

— -25.4% lower vaccination rate than California

Hollywood // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Orange County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.6% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,508 (47,903 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.4% (2,234,514 fully vaccinated)

— 2.8% higher vaccination rate than California

Bobak Ha’Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Tuolumne County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.4% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,553 (846 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.7% (27,641 fully vaccinated)

— -26.0% lower vaccination rate than California

Public Domain

#31. Madera County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.3% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,667 (2,622 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.7% (81,284 fully vaccinated)

— -24.5% lower vaccination rate than California

Public Domain

#30. Stanislaus County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.8% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,261 (6,944 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.3% (298,902 fully vaccinated)

— -20.7% lower vaccination rate than California

SD Dirk // Flickr

#29. San Diego County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 2,905 (96,968 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.6% (2,624,642 fully vaccinated)

— 14.7% higher vaccination rate than California

Canva

#28. Ventura County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (45.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.3% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,556 (13,168 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.6% (588,485 fully vaccinated)

— 1.6% higher vaccination rate than California

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#27. Los Angeles County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,967 (197,421 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.5% (7,081,795 fully vaccinated)

— 2.9% higher vaccination rate than California

Uladzik Kryhin // Shutterstock

#26. Santa Clara County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.6% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,300 (25,063 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 83.3% (1,606,461 fully vaccinated)

— 21.6% higher vaccination rate than California

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#25. Riverside County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.4% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,566 (38,686 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.4% (1,392,519 fully vaccinated)

— -17.7% lower vaccination rate than California

Binksternet // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Mendocino County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.1% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,025 (889 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.5% (57,671 fully vaccinated)

— -2.9% lower vaccination rate than California

Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#23. Shasta County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.8% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 949 (1,709 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.1% (81,244 fully vaccinated)

— -34.2% lower vaccination rate than California

DimiTalen // Wikimedia Commons

#22. El Dorado County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.7% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 737 (1,421 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.3% (114,409 fully vaccinated)

— -13.4% lower vaccination rate than California

Mark Miller // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Merced County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.9% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (47.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,161 (3,224 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.6% (134,955 fully vaccinated)

— -29.1% lower vaccination rate than California

MARELBU // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Contra Costa County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.9% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.8% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,102 (12,717 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.9% (921,456 fully vaccinated)

— 16.6% higher vaccination rate than California

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Yuba County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.9% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.1% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,133 (891 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (36,590 fully vaccinated)

— -32.1% lower vaccination rate than California

Frank Schulenburg // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Nevada County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.2% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (53.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.6% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,193 (1,190 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.5% (61,397 fully vaccinated)

— -10.2% lower vaccination rate than California

Epolk // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Yolo County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.2% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (47.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.3% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,222 (2,694 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.5% (148,889 fully vaccinated)

— -1.5% lower vaccination rate than California

Canva

#16. Tulare County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.4% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.3% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,592 (7,422 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.4% (239,529 fully vaccinated)

— -25.0% lower vaccination rate than California

Canva

#15. Butte County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.4% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.6% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 956 (2,096 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.4% (112,615 fully vaccinated)

— -25.0% lower vaccination rate than California

Canva

#14. San Bernardino County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.4% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.4% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,462 (31,864 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.3% (1,184,864 fully vaccinated)

— -20.7% lower vaccination rate than California

Canva

#13. Sacramento County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.9% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.9% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,146 (17,781 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.6% (1,002,115 fully vaccinated)

— -5.7% lower vaccination rate than California

LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#12. San Joaquin County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.1% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (58.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.5% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,525 (11,621 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.1% (442,683 fully vaccinated)

— -15.2% lower vaccination rate than California

Cbl62 // Wikicommons

#11. Imperial County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.1% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (71.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.0% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,924 (3,486 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 84.0% (152,204 fully vaccinated)

— 22.6% higher vaccination rate than California

Kglavin // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Marin County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.3% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.9% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 875 (2,266 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 85.6% (221,617 fully vaccinated)

— 25.0% higher vaccination rate than California

nickchapman // Wikicommons

#9. Kern County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.3% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,646 (14,814 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (458,100 fully vaccinated)

— -25.7% lower vaccination rate than California

Canva

#8. Solano County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.3% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.7% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,321 (5,913 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.0% (286,626 fully vaccinated)

— -6.6% lower vaccination rate than California

Michael Patrick // Wikimedia Commons

#7. San Benito County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.3% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (89.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.0% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,294 (813 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.5% (43,005 fully vaccinated)

— 0.0% lower vaccination rate than California

Fred Hsu // Wikicommons

#6. Sonoma County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.6% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.8% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,420 (7,020 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.0% (375,479 fully vaccinated)

— 10.9% higher vaccination rate than California

David Jordan // Wikicommons

#5. Fresno County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.6% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.1% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,719 (17,171 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.3% (582,337 fully vaccinated)

— -14.9% lower vaccination rate than California

Armona // Wikicommons

#4. Kings County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.8% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.5% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 2,501 (3,825 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.7% (65,363 fully vaccinated)

— -37.7% lower vaccination rate than California

Doug Olson // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Placer County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.8% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 992 (3,951 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.6% (257,414 fully vaccinated)

— -5.7% lower vaccination rate than California

Frank Schulenburg // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Tehama County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.8% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (45.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.7% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 910 (592 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.2% (26,842 fully vaccinated)

— -39.9% lower vaccination rate than California

Stan Shebs // Wikicommons

#1. Napa County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.3% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.4% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,149 (1,583 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.9% (104,498 fully vaccinated)

— 10.8% higher vaccination rate than California