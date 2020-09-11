Couple missing in North Complex West Zone Fire sought shelter in a pond

GRIDLEY, Calif. (AP) — Flames were bearing down on Sandy Butler’s home in the wooded hills of Northern California when she called her son to say that she and her husband were going to climb a fence and try to find shelter in a nearby pond.

It’s the last the family heard from the couple, who were missing Thursday after a fire roared with menacing speed across the Sierra Nevada foothills and destroyed much of the town of Berry Creek.

“We’re still hoping and praying for good news,” said Jessica Fallon, who has two children with the Butler’s grandson and considers them her own grandparents. “Everything is replaceable, but not my grandparents’ lives. I’d rather lose everything than those two. They kind of held the family together.”

The Butlers were among 16 people believed missing in a fire that claimed at least 10 lives as it burned a 25-mile (40 kilometers) path in a day.