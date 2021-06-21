Covered California discusses new $1 plan, SCOTUS rejection of Affordable Care Act challenge

After repeated Republican efforts to end the Affordable Care Act, the United States Supreme Court ruled last week that the law will stand.

Back in February, 2.7 million Californians who could have been insured by the state’s version of the ACA, Covered California were not, and a new enrollment period was underway.

On Monday, Covered California announced that some of those who spent part of last year on unemployment because of COVID-19 will be able to get health insurance for a dollar.

Peter Lee, the president of Covered California, joined Sonseeahray to discuss the decision by the Supreme Court and health care for Californians.

For more information, visit CoveredCA.com or call 1-800-300-1506.