Covered California extends enrollment deadline to Dec. 30

(KTXL) — People who need health insurance now have until Dec. 30 to search for a provider through Covered California after they extended their deadline.

Covered California announced Friday they would be pushing their Dec. 15 enrollment deadline back in order to “help ensure that Californians get the care they need in the face of the increasing health crisis.”

According to Covered California, there are about 1.2 million Californians who aren’t insured despite being eligible for financial assistance; Some may even qualify “for low-cost or no-cost coverage through Medi-Cal.”

They also said half of those uninsured are believed to be Latino.

“Most of the people who are uninsured either do not know they are eligible for financial assistance, or they have not checked recently to see how affordable quality coverage can be,” said Executive Director Peter V. Lee in a press release.

There are 139,000 people who are eligible for financial help in the Northern California and Sacramento Valley region and 163,000 in the San Joaquin, Central Valley, Eastern and Kern region.

Those who sign up by Dec. 30 have to pay their first bill in order for coverage take effect Jan. 1

Covered California says people will still “see and hear television, radio and print ads that communicate a Dec. 15 deadline over the next few days;” those messages should be ignored.

For more information, click or tap here to visit CoveredCA.com.