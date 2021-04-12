Covered California launches new enrollment period, ad campaign alongside American Rescue Plan

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Even in the middle of a pandemic, health insurance in California is getting cheaper, thanks to President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

Covered California says this is the biggest expansion of the Affordable Care Act since it launched in 2014 and they want more uninsured Californians to get covered.

“There’s about 1.4 million Californians right now, getting financial health through Covered California,” said Covered California’s Executive Director Peter Lee. “On average, they’re going to see premiums drop automatically on May 1 about $200 per household.”

Lee says there are already more than 1 million people enrolled, but on Monday they’re launching a new enrollment period and advertising campaign to get even more people insured.

“There’s another 1.1 million Californians eligible to come on in. We can take them all,” Lee said.

According to Covered California, the cost of premiums will drop an average of $200 per month and some people will be able to lock in a plan for as little as $1 per month for a high-deductable plan.

“You pick the brand name plan that you want to be in. You just get a financial leg up to pick that plan and save money while doing it,” Lee explained.

The savings will start May 1 and will mostly go toward communities that were hardest hit by the pandemic and the economic recession.

“A lot of people think they can’t afford health care. It’s still expensive, but it’s a lot less expensive than ever before,” Lee told FOX40.

Covered California says the influx of federal money to will save the state $500 million per year while expanding access to more Californians.

“One of the things we’ve learned in the pandemic is health is something to value and having coverage is something we all want and need,” Lee said.

Covered California says if you’re uninsured now is the time to act.

For more information on what a plan would cost you or to find out how much you can save click or tap here.