COVID outbreak: Dozens of San Jose Kaiser employees test positive

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A COVID-19 outbreak was reported at a South Bay hospital that infected dozens of employees.
43 staff members at the Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center Emergency Department tested positive for COVID-19 between Dec. 27 and Jan. 1, senior vice president and area manager Irene Chavez confirmed Saturday.
The outbreak is being investigated and officials are using contact tracing to notify and test any staff or patients who were exposed during the time period.
Employees confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19 will not report to work.
All areas in the Emergency Department are undergoing deep cleaning.
Nearly 40,000 Kaiser Permanente health care workers in Northern California have already received COVID-19 vaccinations, and more are anticipated soon.
No other details were immediately available.
