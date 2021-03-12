Coyote euthanized after attacking 2 kids, 3 adults in Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA, Calif. (KTXL) — Wildlife management professionals in Contra Costa County caught and euthanized a coyote that has attacked five people since July of 2020.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife made the announcement Friday.

This unusually aggressive coyote attacked a small child on July 9, 2020, an adult male on Dec. 4, 2020, another adult male on Dec. 15, 2020, another small child on Feb. 16, 2021 and another adult male on Feb. 19, 2021. California Department of Fish and Wildlife

The department says the coyote attacked all five people within a two-mile area in Moraga and Lafayette.

The CDFW and several other agencies worked together to find and remove the coyote.

On Thursday, the CDFW’s wildlife forensics lab matched the coyote’s DNA with samples that were taken from each of the five victims.

Officials don’t believe the coyote has rabies, but say due to the severity of the disease, a rabies test will be conducted.

Anyone interested in learning more about what it’s like to live near coyotes can visit Keepmewild.org.

Officials say the outdoor area is still very safe, and they hope that “locals can recreate outdoors in the area again with significantly reduced anxiety.”