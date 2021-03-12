Coyote involved in string of East Bay attacks is euthanized

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KRON) – An aggressive coyote that attacked five people has been caught and euthanized, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The coyote attacked a small child on July 9; an adult man on Dec. 4; another adult man on Dec. 15; another small child on Feb. 16; and another adult man on Feb. 19, all of whom recovered.

The coyote roamed the hills in a corridor near Lafayette and Moraga, with all attacks occurring within two miles of each other.

CDFW’s wildlife forensics lab matched the dead coyote’s DNA with samples taken from the five victims, confirming that it was the same coyote who attacked the five victims.

Veterinary staff from UC Davis were called in to conduct rabies tests to see if the coyote was suffering from the disease. Results have yet to be released.