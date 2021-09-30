Crews battle massive warehouse fire in Carson

Crews are battling a large fire that was burning out of control at a warehouse in Carson Thursday.

The flames were reported around 2:10 p.m. in the 16300 block of Avalon Boulevard, and firefighters were on scene within five minutes, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

The fire was spreading among crates, pallets and rubbing alcohol, said Jonathan Matheny, a spokesperson for the fire department.

Sky5 arrived above the scene around 3 p.m. as the entire yard was engulfed in tall, bright-orange flames burning fiercely and reducing large stacks to piles of charred rubbish.

About 115 firefighters were on scene battling the third-alarm fire as of 3:50 p.m., including some L.A. city firefighters, officials said. Several were seen stationed on a warehouse’s roof, working to douse the flames with hoses.

The yard was well involved in flames for two hours, but after 4:15 p.m. it appeared the fire had consumed most of the fuel and was beginning to fizzle out, though large patches of flames remained.

