Crews rescue man stranded off California coast with 6 dogs, grounded boat’s fuel removed

Six dogs and their owner were rescued Tuesday after being stranded on the west side of Tomales Point Tuesday, August 3, 2021. (Photos courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard and the Marin County Fire Department)

INVERNESS, Calif. (KTXL) — A man stranded off the California coast with his six dogs was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard and Marin County Fire Department Tuesday morning.

Coast Guard Sector San Francisco officials were alerted to a grounded 30-feet boat on the west side of Tomales Point in Inverness.

A Coast Guard crew in a 47-foot motor life boat was sent out from their Bodega Bay Station to investigate and they found the boat about a half-mile north of Driftwood Bearch.

The crew discovered a distressed boater with his six dogs onboard.

The Marin County Fire Department assisted the Coast Guard with a personal watercraft to reach the boat and transfer the stranded man and his six dogs to the motor life boat.

The man and his dogs were to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and treated for concerns of hypothermia.

During the rescue, crews saw a sheen of fuel near the stranded boat and they were told that the boat could be carrying 200 gallons of diesel fuel aboard.

When Coast Guard officials flew over the area in a helicopter Tuesday afternoon, no sheen was seen and reported the boat in good condition.

A diving and salvage company will be assessing the condition of the stranded boat and remove all its fuel to prevent spillage into the sea.

An second Coast Guard helicopter crew flew over the area Wednesday morning to confirm no additional fuel spillage.