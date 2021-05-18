Cruise ship employees to get COVID-19 vaccines in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Several Carnival cruise ships will be in San Diego this week so hundreds of crew members can get COVID-19 vaccines.

Sharp HealthCare said it will vaccinate nearly 450 crew members from three ships beginning Wednesday as part of a larger effort to help make it safe to resume cruises.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said earlier this month that cruise lines could soon begin trial voyages in U.S. waters with volunteer passengers helping test whether the ships can sail safely during a pandemic. Ships are required to make at least one practice run before resuming regular cruises unless operators can vouch that 98% of crew and 95% of passengers are vaccinated.

The first ship to dock in San Diego will be Holland America Line’s Koningsdam. Sharp employees will board the ship at the B Street Pier along the Embarcadero and vaccinate 126 crew members.

Sharp vaccinators will travel by boat to the Royal Princess later Wednesday and administer 144 doses to crew as the ship is anchored off San Diego’s coast. An additional 179 crew members on Holland America Line’s Noordam will be vaccinated on Thursday.

Sharp said all three ships will return to San Diego in approximately three weeks so crew members can receive their second vaccination dose.