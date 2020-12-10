CSU campuses plan to return to in-person classes next fall

(KTXL) — California State University officials said they are planning for a return to primarily in-person classes next fall.

In a release sent Wednesday, CSU Chancellor Timothy White said it’s critical to provide as much information to students and their families in advance, as they did when schools moved to virtual learning.

“While we are currently going through a very difficult surge in the pandemic, there is light at the end of the tunnel with the promising progress on vaccines,” White said.

The decision comes as high school and transfer students have until Tuesday, Dec. 15 to complete their applications for fall admission.

Last week, the chancellor and chancellor-select urged the administrations of all 23 campuses to delay resuming any in-person instruction due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and the upcoming holidays. At the time, they recommended campuses delay their return to in-person classes until late January or even February.

The plan for next summer will be decided closer to the deadlines for student registration, according to the release.