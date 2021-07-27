CSU requires all students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated before fall classes

(KTXL) — Almost two weeks after the University of California system made the same call, the California State University system announced Tuesday all faculty, staff and students will be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of fall classes.

CSU officials announced their intention to require the vaccine earlier this year but were awaiting approval from the Food and Drug Administration. However, Tuesday’s release said they had made the decision “without waiting for any further action by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.”

“The current surge in COVID cases due to the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant is an alarming new factor that we must consider as we look to maintain the health and well-being of students, employees and visitors to our campuses this fall,” said CSU Chancellor Joseph Castro. “Receiving a COVID vaccine continues to be the best way to mitigate the spread of the virus. We urge all members of the CSU community to get vaccinated as soon as possible, and announcing this requirement now allows members of the CSU community to receive multiple doses of a vaccine as we head into the beginning of the fall term.”

Students, faculty and staff will need to show they were vaccinated no later than Sept. 30, according to the release.

Students who do not want to return to campus and instead continue with virtual learning will still get the option, “though resource limitations do not allow for a campus’​ or even a program’s full offerings to be made available virtually,” the CSU announcement said.

The CSU system is the nation’s largest, with roughly 486,000 students and 56,000 faculty and staff across 23 campuses.

According to the release, a finalized vaccination policy is expected to be announced in the coming days.

The California Community Colleges system also sent out a release Tuesday urging their students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated “if they haven’t done so already.”

“If you have been waiting to get your vaccination, now is the time,” said Acting Community Colleges Chancellor Daisy Gonzales. “The Delta variant is predominately striking unvaccinated people, driving up the number of cases and hospitalizations. Vaccines are safe and effective ways of protecting our students, our neighbors and our communities.”