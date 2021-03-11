CVS Pharmacy adding 119 new vaccine sites in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — More than 100 new CVS Pharmacy locations will be administering the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Sunday, the company announced in a release.

We’re proud to play a part in increasing access to the vaccine to as many people as possible to enable reopening efforts in the communities we serve. Feedback on every aspect of the vaccination process has been incredibly positive, from the digital experience to interacting with our team of health care professionals whose incredible efforts are helping to move us one step closer towards the eventual end of the pandemic. Neela Montgomery, President of CVS Pharmacy and Executive Vice President, CVS Health.

Vaccines appointments will be available to people that meet California’s eligibility criteria. K-12 teachers, staff and childcare workers can also make appointments.

In a statement, the company said to prevent stores from being overwhelmed by people who seek vaccination without making an appointment, they will not provide a list of new sites.

CVS Pharmacy said appointments at the new sites will become available online Saturday at CVS.com

With the addition of 119 new vaccination sites, CVS Pharmacy will have a total of 286 locations administering the COVID-19 vaccine in California.

The 286 sites in California are among nearly 1,200 CVS Pharmacy locations across 29 states and Puerto Rico.