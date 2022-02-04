DA: Oroville shooting suspect being no-show in court won’t delay case

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The man accused of killing one passenger and injuring four others on a Greyhound bus in Oroville was supposed to appear before a judge Friday afternoon.

When he refused to show up for his first court hearing, the judge ordered 21-year-old Asaahdi Coleman be held without bail and assigned him a defense attorney.

“Really didn’t delay it that much. I would’ve expected a continued arraignment anyway,” said Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey.

The DA’s office filed one murder charge, four attempted murder charges and two weapons charges against Coleman.

According to authorities, Coleman allegedly opened fire inside a Los Angeles-bound Greyhound bus that had stopped at an ampm.

The shooting killed Karin Dalton of Seattle and injured four others. Officials said Dalton’s 11-year-old daughter and a pregnant woman in her 20s were among the injured.

According to Ramsey, Coleman was not supposed to have a gun.

“When he has a juvenile record of a robbery, that robbery, therefore, makes him a prohibited person, an ex-felon, so he’s not supposed to have any guns,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey said despite Coleman’s decision to not show up to court, it will not delay the case. Also, due to his age, the maximum time Coleman faces is 25 years to life. His next hearing is set for Wednesday morning at 8:30.