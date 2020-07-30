Dam Fire rapidly spreads, burns 120 acres in Angeles National Forest near Azusa; Highway 39 closed

AZUSA, Calif. (KTLA) — Dozens of firefighters have been dispatched to battle a blaze burning in the hills above Azusa that prompted the closure of Highway 39 on Thursday afternoon.

The Dam Fire erupted in the 9500 block of North San Gabriel Canyon Road, near Morris Dam in the Angeles National Forest, the Los Angeles County Fire Department tweeted shortly before 1:45 p.m.

The fire rapidly grew to 120 acres within an hour of it first being reported, according a tweet from the Angeles National Forest. Flames are spreading uphill in heavy brush.

Along with 100 firefighters, two water-dropping helicopters have been sent to mount an aerial attack on the blaze.

Plumes of heavy smoke were visible from nearby homes, photos showed. But no structures were immediately threatened, according to officials, and evacuations have not been ordered.

Highway 39 has been indefinitely shut down in both directions.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

**UPDATE** #LACOFD has sent a first alarm response to assist @Angeles_NF with the #DamFire. This includes approx. 100 FFs along with 3 water dropping capable @LACoFireAirOps helicopters. For updated incident information please follow @Angeles_NF https://t.co/eT4oZC5fbu — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) July 30, 2020

Morris Dam Fire Status, 1425 hrs: Growing to 120 acres, west of Hwy 39. 0% containment. No structures threatened. ANF & @LACOFD working in heavy brush. Mult air & ground units assigned. Hwy 39 now closed. #DamFire #Angelesnationalforest pic.twitter.com/j2Xtp9tQEq — Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) July 30, 2020