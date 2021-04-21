Danville police officer charged in 2018 shooting of unarmed man

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – In a press conference Wednesday, Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton announced the charges in a case involving Danville police Officer Andrew Hall.

Charges include felony voluntary manslaughter, felony assault with a semi-automatic firearm and unreasonable force used during the shooting of Laudemer Arboleda in 2018.

Contra Costa Co. DA filing manslaughter charges against danville police officer who shot man to death in 2018 @kron4news pic.twitter.com/xCuuwfGrMn — Dan Kerman (@DanKermanSF) April 21, 2021

Hall is currently on administrative leave for fatally shooting Tyrell Wilson on March 11, 2021.

According to police, Hall first tried to talk to Wilson but shot him after Wilson pulled a knife and refused to drop it.

Officials released body camera footage from the incident on Wednesday.

WARNING: Video below could be disturbing. KRON4 has censored some graphic images.

Hall’s bail for the alleged offenses is $220,000.

The legal team representing Hall released the following statement.

This case is tragic and we extend our condolences to Laudemer Arboleda’s family for their loss. However, it is my understanding that the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office originally deemed Deputy Hall’s use of force as justified given the fact that he was defending himself from a lethal threat. The timing of their sudden reversal in deciding to file charges seems suspect and overtly political. We will vigorously defend Deputy Hall and also fight to ensure his constitutional right to due process in this environment.