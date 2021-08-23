Data breach at Chico State exposes student requests for vaccine exemptions

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Personal information from students at a California college who requested a religious exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine has been posted online after an apparent data breach.

The Sacramento Bee reports Monday that the records from about 130 students at California State University, Chico were dumped on an anonymous internet message board. A commenter on the site linked to a spreadsheet with detailed explanations from students who had asked to be exempted from receiving the vaccine in order to attend the college.

The school says it’s investigating.

