Deadline extended for Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program applications

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The deadline for the first round of Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program applications has been extended to Jan. 13, according to California’s Office of the Small Business Advocate.

CalOSBA said the program has already received “thousands of completed applications.” Due to high website traffic, some businesses may have had trouble with access, and as a result, the application period has been extended.

The grant program reviews all submitted applications, according to California’s Office of the Small Business Advocate.

The program first opened Dec. 30, with a deadline of Jan. 8.

For more information, you can visit careliefgrant.com.