Death of inmate at Corcoran State Prison investigated as a homicide

(Left to Right) Antonio Vasquez, 27 was found dead on Saturday, June 6, 2020 in his cell alongside Adrian Madrigal, 31, at Corcoran State Prison (Courtesy of Calif. Dept. of Corrections and Rehabilitation)

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Corcoran State Prison officials are investigating the death of an inmate on Saturday as a homicide.

Staffers were conducting a security check around 10 p.m. when they noticed inmate Antonio Vasquez, 27, in his cell covered in a blanket, said spokesperson Terri Hardy. His cellmate, Adrian Madrigal, 31, refused to turn on the cell light and more staffers were called.

Madrigal was taken out of the cell as staff examined an unresponsive Vasquez. Staff began medical treatment and called 911. Madrigal was then taken to the prison’s Correctional Treatment Center

Officials continued treating Vasquez until he was pronounced dead at 11:06 p.m., Hardy said.

Madrigal was placed in segregated housing as officials investigate.

The Kings County District Attorney’s Office is assisting state prison officials on the investigation. the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s inspector general has been notified.

Vasquez was taken to Corcoran from Los Angeles County in October 2014 after he was sentenced to 22 years in prison for second-degree attempted murder, Hardy said. Madrigal was taken into custody from Napa County in March 2019 after he was sentenced to 33 years and four months in prison for voluntary manslaughter.