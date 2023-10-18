A 4.1 magnitude earthquake was detected near Isleton on Wednesday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Isleton is located about 40 miles southwest of Sacramento in Sacramento County. The city is located on the easternmost edge of the Delta Region.

The USGS initially recorded the shake at 9:29 a.m. with a 4.6 magnitude.

The USGS shared on X/Twitter that the quake was initially estimated at a magnitude 5 so the general public with Wireless Emergency Alert enabled phones would receive the alert.

While many in the Sacramento area received the alert many did not report feeling any shaking.

The states MyShakeApp sent an alert to users and counties in the Bay Area and Sacramento Region, although there was not strong shaking.

USGS’s intensity map shows that as far east as Sacramento, as far south as Modesto, as far west as San Leandro and as far north as Vacaville felt some of the highest intensity of the quake.

So far more than 1,000 ‘Did You Feel It?’ responses have been sent to the USGS. The furthest report from the epicenter came from Olivehurst in Yuba County with a ‘light’ report.

This is Northern California’s second earthquake of a similar magnitude this week. A 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck along California’s north coast on Monday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.