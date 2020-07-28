Democratic lawmakers unveil $100B economic stimulus plan for California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Democratic state lawmakers unveiled a $100 billion economic stimulus plan Monday in response to the pandemic.

The proposal includes tax breaks for small businesses, financial relief for undocumented immigrant workers and an increase in affordable housing and renters’ protections.

Lawmakers say the plan accelerates revenue collection from many available funding streams without raising taxes and would also involve borrowing from the federal government to boost the state’s unemployment program.

Assemblyman Phil Ting was one of the leaders of the group that came up with the plan. He said in a statement, in part, “Our strategy ensures people don’t fall further behind, while also generating opportunities to put people back to work to build a stronger California.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom said he wasn’t ready to comment on the proposal Monday because he has not seen the details.

“Growth and inclusion, and that’s foundational in any package that needs to move forward. We have to include a framework of bringing people along as we reopen our economy, and grow our economy,” said Newsom.

Some Republican lawmakers said they were still reviewing the package.

With input from the governor and the public, lawmakers in both chambers said they are aiming to get it passed before the end of session deadline August 31.