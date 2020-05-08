Demonstrators return to Capitol to protest stay-at-home order as state begins to lift restrictions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Flags and signs in hand, demonstrators gathered at the State Capitol for the third time in just as many weeks to protest Governor Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order.

“People are out of work, they want to put food on the table, and we want to open the state back up,” Stefanie Fetzer, from the group Freedom Angels, said Thursday. “We want to go back to work.”

Even as Governor Newsom announces some restrictions will be eased on Friday, protesters said that’s not enough.

“I can’t buy clothes curbside, and it doesn’t make sense if Target or Walmart can be open and we can have hundreds of people shopping at any given time. Why can’t the mom and pops open up and let people buy clothes or get haircuts?” Fetzer said.

“I’d like to see people get back to work, and most of all I’d like to see people get back into churches,” 412 Church Murrieta Pastor Tim Thompson said.

This time around, organizers told FOX40, they wanted to come out to bury the hatchet with the CHP officers who were forced to make arrests during the protest on May 1. Thursday’s protest was quieter than the others, and had fewer demonstrators.

“I think some of the people on our side of this felt bad, because when you get police officers in riot gear and they’re pushing you off,” Thompson said. “Tempers can kind of flare. So I think some people said some things that at the end of the day they went home and they regretted it.”

Thompson even brought an actual olive tree to offer the officers.

But before protesters even arrived, dozens of CHP officers surrounded the perimeter and barricaded the park surrounding the Capitol Building.

Still, organizers brought their own stage and sound system, setting it up on the sidewalk along 10th Street, holding a church service of sorts they say is part of the National Day of Prayer service.

Some felt the police presence was an overreach.

“We’re a peaceful group of people. We came to do communion and have a church service,” Fetzer said. “So I think it’s deploring, I think it’s disgusting.”

Protesters said they don’t blame the officers, but instead Governor Newsom for the show of force.

“I say how dare Gavin Newsom give our men and women in blue an unlawful order,” Thompson said.