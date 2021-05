Many California counties are under a severe drought forecast, with low water levels and little snow in the Sierra.

This has been the second dry year in a row, and 2021 might bring some changes.

Thursday’s drought monitor said 73% of California is in an “extreme drought.” That’s up from 52% a week ago.

Jeanine Jones, Interstate Resources manager of the Department of Water Resources, joined FOX40 to discuss what this means and the possibility of water conservation.