Deputies: CSU Chico professor arrested for possession of child pornography

CHICO, Calif. (KTXL) — Deputies in Butte County announced Monday the arrest of a California State University, Chico professor charged on suspicion of possessing child pornography.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said they began investigating 64-year-old Laird Easton earlier this month and found “evidence indicating Easton was downloading child pornography,” according to a released statement.

Detectives arrested Easton Thursday and searched his home near Citrus and West 10th avenues. They also searched his office on the CSU Chico campus.

The university’s site lists Easton as a professor in the History Department.

Authorities said they are still reviewing the data collected but said over 100 images of child pornography were allegedly found on Easton’s cell phone and there was evidence that he was the one that downloaded them.

Easton was booked into the Butte County Jail on Thursday. He later posted bail and is scheduled to be arraigned at the Butte County Superior Court on April 9 at 8:30 a.m.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with additional information about this investigation to contact Detective Mary Barker at 530-538-7671.