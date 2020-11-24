Despite officials’ pleas, some Californians hesitant to forgo Thanksgiving traditions amid pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Days before Thanksgiving, Governor Gavin Newsom — who himself was in quarantine — urged Californians to stay put.

“Discouraging non-essential travel,” Governor Newsom said. “Not mandating, just discouraging.”

The governor said the state has seen “an unprecedented number” of new COVID-19 cases in California.

State leaders are hoping people will remain at home before, during and after Thursday’s holiday.

In the same press conference, Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly gave a very specific example of eating with loved ones while social distancing.

“Of course, some people are not able to prepare a meal and maybe that’s the urge to gather with them,” Dr. Ghaly said. “But there are other ways to support those individuals to make that connection. Dropping off a meal and then sharing it when you Zoom together.”

But it’s unknown how many people will follow officials’ pleas not to gather and be willing to throw out tradition during the pandemic.

“I don’t think it sounds realistic because people are going to be lonely,” said Sacramento resident Sarah Knapp. “No one wants to be alone on Thanksgiving.”

“I think right now, if they are smart, I would not put my family in danger just to have people over for dinner,” said Sacramento resident Ray Lavin. “I would rather have another holiday to be able to celebrate with them.”