(FOX40.COM) — This Wednesday, millions of people received a nationwide alert test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alert System (WEA) on their mobile devices. However, phones that didn’t receive the alert test might not have the settings set up correctly.

FEMA reported that around 11:20 a.m. (Pacific time), cell towers would broadcast a test for about 30 minutes. During that time, WEA-compatible wireless phones that were powered on, within range of an active cell tower, and in a geographic area where the wireless provider participates in WEA, received a test message.

The message sent to cell phones read, “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. The purpose is to maintain and improve alert and warning capabilities at the federal, state, local, tribal and territorial levels and to evaluate the nation’s public alert and warning capabilities. No action is required by the public.”

Officials say the purpose of the test was to ensure the systems continue to be an effective means to warn the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level. For those who didn’t receive an alert, they may need to adjust the settings on their mobile device.

Here’s how to enable test and emergency alerts:

For iPhone users: Settings > Notifications > Government Alerts >Test Alerts

For Android users: Apps > Emergency Alerts > Menu > Settings > Alert types > State/Local Test alerts