Digital map of California Coastal Trail unveiled

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A digital map showing existing sections of the California Coastal Trail has been released by the Coastal Commission and Coastal Conservancy in a move to spur completion of the route.

“There are currently 875 miles (1408.1 kilometers) of trail and now we can finally see exactly where they are, so we can eventually bridge those gaps and finish the trail,” Coastal Commission Executive Director Jack Ainsworth said in a statement Wednesday.

Planning of the California Coastal Trail has been underway since 1975 and it’s hoped that eventually it will allow people to traverse the length of the state’s 1,230-mile-long (1979.4-kilometer) coast.

The trail is a network of footpaths, sidewalks, bicycle paths rather than a single pathway. Users can traverse beaches, bluffs and hillsides, and portions are accessible by wheelchair or on horseback.

Coastal Conservancy Executive Officer Sam Schuchat said many Californians have walked a segment or two without even realizing it.

“With this map, people can find trail segments easily, as well as public access points to get to the shore,” he said.

Users of the free map can zoom in for information on access points, amenities and other details.