Director of EDD announces retirement

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The director of California’s Employment Development Department announced her retirement Friday, saying her last day will be Dec. 31.

Sharon Hilliard began her role as director “just before the pandemic,” having been chief deputy director from 2013 to 2019.

The EDD under Hilliard has seen a backlog of more than 1.6 million claims during the pandemic.

In a previous interview, Hilliard said it would take that long to clear the backlog because “the work is very complex and complicated.”

A group working to improve the Employment Development Department told members of the Senate Labor Committee it’s on track to clear its backlog of about 1 million claims by January 27, 2021.

“We identified 1.6 million people were still waiting for their payment, this is what is referred to as a backlog. This is what we refer to as humans waiting for their money. Over 424,000 of them are no longer waiting,” said Carol Williams, the EDD’s chief deputy director of operations, on Oct. 14.

A group working to improve the Employment Development Department told members of the Senate Labor Committee it’s on track to clear its backlog of about 1 million claims by January 27, 2021.

Hilliard’s retirement will come just a month prior to their completion.

“It has been my privilege to be part of the Employment Development Department (EDD) team since the day I walked into the EDD building over 37 years ago,” said Hilliard, who started in 1983.