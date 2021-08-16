Disability Rights California discusses conservatorships amid new developments in Britney Spears’ battle

After 13 years of battling the conservatorship she’s under, Britney Spears is celebrating a victory of sorts as her father agrees to step down at the court’s request.

The Free Britney Movement may have reached its goal of bringing attention to a controlling situation, but other Americans without Britney’s fame or following face many of the same challenges, with little or no support.

Shannon Cogan with Disability Rights California joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to explain what some people who are living with disabilities have to face.