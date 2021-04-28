Discussing the impact of seeing Harris, Pelosi aside Biden at Congress speech

Wednesday night, President Joe Biden will be front and center for the first time in the House as he delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress.

For the first time, an American president making such an address will be flanked by two women — two Northern California women.

Sonseeahray spoke to California’s League of Women Voters President Carol Moon Goldberg and UC Davis professor Lisa Materson about the impact of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris appearing on either side of the president.