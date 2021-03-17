Disneyland announces reopening date with limited capacity

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KTXL) — Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks announced Wednesday their plan to reopen on April 30 with limited capacity.

The amusement parks have been closed for more than one year.

Just announced! Magic is finally returning to the Disneyland Resort theme parks! Disneyland Park & Disney California Adventure Park are planning to officially reopen to California Residents on April 30, with limited capacity. Details on @DisneyParks Blog: https://t.co/B1Rk2iAtmv pic.twitter.com/BkD9Cq2MKh — Disneyland Resort (@Disneyland) March 17, 2021

Disneyland will also unveil the “reimagined” Snow White’s Enchanted Wish attraction for the first time.

California theme parks, including Disneyland and Universal Studios, will be required to limit ticket sales to in-state residents only.

People will buy tickets from online reservation systems that use GPS data to track who’s buying tickets.

The system will also allow for contact tracing if there’s an outbreak.

Theme park reservations will be limited and subject to availability and, until further notice, only California residents may visit the parks in line with current state guidelines. More details about this new reservation system will be available soon. Disney Parks

California theme parks in counties that are in the red tier are cleared to reopen with limited capacity on April 1.