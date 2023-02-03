Star Wars fans can now build lightsabers and droids for a lower price at the Disneyland Resort after the theme park quietly rolled back prices on the Star Wars-themed experiences, the Orange County Register reported.

The prices for the lightsaber-building experience at Savi’s Workshop have dropped from $250 to $220 and prices for the droid-building experience at Droid Depot dropped from $120 to $100.

Both stores are located in the Star Wars: Galaxy Edge area at Disneyland.

Bob Chapek, the former CEO of the Walt Disney Co, approved price hikes during his final months in the position. The price reductions bring the experience back to its original price point before the price increases, the Register reported.

Disneyland has also offered more opportunities for guests to visit the park on the cheapest days, which is $104 per ticket, after increasing ticket prices last year.

Nearly two months’ worth of reservations with the low-ticket price will be available on the Disneyland website, Disneyland officials announced in January.

The resort is also offering complimentary Disney PhotoPass downloads of attraction photos and earlier park hopping opportunities for guests, both of which start on Feb. 4