Disneyland offer: California residents can get limited-time discounted 3-day tickets for $83 per day

Disneyland is offering Californians a limited-time ticket offer that lets them visit the theme park for $83 per day, the company announced Tuesday.

The offer involves three-day, one-park-per-day tickets that start at $249. For an additional $55, guests can buy a park hopper option.

The tickets became available for purchase Tuesday, and California residents will be able to redeem them on any three separate days through Sept. 30, 2021, the day the tickets expire.

To be able to enter the theme park, guests will need to have park reservations for the date they want to go. The park reservation calendar can be found here.

Without the offer, a three-day Disneyland Resort ticket will usually cost about $104 per day for one park.

Because the offer is valid only for California residents, proof of residency is required to buy the tickets and for admission. A valid government-issued photo ID will work as proof.

The tickets can be bought at Disneyland.com or by calling 866-572-7321. Eligible residents can purchase up to five tickets per day with valid ID.