Disneyland parks in Anaheim plan to reopen on July 17, with Downtown Disney slated to open July 9

Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure in Anaheim plan to reopen their doors on July 17, on the park’s 65th anniversary, the company announced Wednesday.

The Downtown Disney District, in the meantime, will reopen on July 9, with physical distancing and increased cleaning measures, according to a news release from the company.

The parks had closed in mid-March amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Capacity will be limited in order to meet health guidelines meant to curb spread of the novel coronavirus, officials said.

Attendance will be managed through a new theme park reservation system that will require all guests, including Annual Passholders, to obtain a reservation for park entry in advance. The company said it would release more information on the reservation system soon.

There will also be a temporary pause on new ticket sales and Annual Passport sales and renewals.

Parades, nighttime spectaculars, character meet-and-greets and other experiences that draw large groups will not yet resume.

The company says it is awaiting government approval to reopen its Grand Californian Hotel and Spa along with Paradise Pier Hotel on July 23.

Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, also announced a phased reopening starting July 11. And, Shanghai Disneyland already reopened in early May with severe limits on the number of visitors allowed in, mandatory masks and temperature checks.

We are pleased to announce our proposed plans to begin a phased reopening of the @Disneyland Resort. We are looking forward to welcoming guests back to the Happiest Place on Earth! Learn more on the @DisneyParks Blog: https://t.co/jWtAONQdzP pic.twitter.com/e9vvkoeVUW — Disney Parks News (@DisneyParksNews) June 10, 2020