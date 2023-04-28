Disneyland’s popular nighttime show, Fantasmic!, is going on hiatus through at least May 14 after a fire destroyed a large dragon prop during a performance last week weekend, a Disneyland official confirmed with KTLA.

As of Friday afternoon, show performances have been removed from the official Disneyland app.

“Performances of Fantasmic are currently paused through at least May 14. We know our guests love and miss Fantasmic and Disneyland Resort teams are working hard to assess when we can bring back an adjusted show as quickly and safely as possible.” a Disneyland official told KTLA on Friday.

The nighttime show was abruptly halted on April 22 after the Maleficent dragon prop caught fire during the show’s finale. The flames first ignited from the dragon’s face before spreading to the rest of its body, videos from the scene showed.

A fire broke out during a nighttime Fantasmic! show at Disneyland Park on April 22, 2023. (TW/@brenda_coutino)

A scene from Fantasmic is seen in this handout image from Disney. (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)

A fire broke out during a nighttime show at Disneyland Park on April 22, 2023. (Brenda Coutiño)

A fire broke out during a nighttime show at Disneyland Park on April 22, 2023. (Citizen)

Dark smoke from the fire could be seen throughout the park and nearby parking structures. Videos from the scene captured cast members evacuating packed crowds from the waterfront show viewing area and nearby attractions as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

No cast members or guests were injured due to the fire, but about six cast members were treated for smoke inhalation, WDWNT, a Disney blog, reported.

In response to the fire, Disneyland told KTLA they would be “temporarily suspending fire effects similar to those used at Disneyland park’s Fantasmic at select shows and entertainment experiences globally” as a precautionary measure following the Fantasmic prop fire.

The theme park said that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.