(KRON) – Disneyland has announced a reopening date for the Pirates of the Caribbean ride on its website.

The ride, which was closed March 14 for refurbishment, will be reopening on June 30. According to InsidetheMagic.net, the website had previously said that the ride would be reopening “sometime this summer.”

News of the ride’s reopening comes during the defamation trial of Amber Heard, who is being sued by ex-husband Johnny Depp, the star of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise.

The ride first opened in 1973, decades before the movies, which were based upon it. Versions of the ride have opened at Disneyland parks in Tokyo, Paris and Shanghai. The ride was updated in 2006 to include characters from the film series.