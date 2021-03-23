Disturbing video: Asian woman robbed, dragged by car in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An Asian woman was robbed and then dragged by a car in San Francisco.

Police said there was a robbery reported on Sunday around 3:45 p.m.

Two Asian woman reported they were walking on Bush Street when three men came up behind them and tried to take a purse. The suspects and women were struggling for the purse, during which the suspects are accused of punching and kicking the victims multiple times, police said.

The suspects then tried to drive off, but one of the women grabbed onto the car to get her purse. She was dragged for a few feet before she fell onto the street.

The incident was caught on video and shared with KRON4, courtesy of Benjamin Freemantle.

The San Francisco Police Department said both women were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. They are 33 and 53 years old.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.