Dixie Fire burns 15K acres, 15% contained in Butte and Plumas counties

Firefighters spray water from Union Pacific Railroad’s fire train while battling the Dixie Fire in Plumas National Forest, Calif., on Friday, July 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Dixie Fire continues to burn in Butte and Plumas counties fueled by strong winds and high heat.

Cal Fire officials announced Sunday morning that the blaze has destroyed 15,074 acres and is 15% contained.

Evacuation orders are still in effect for the following areas:

Plumas County High Lakes Recreational area of Plumas County east of the Butte/Plumas County line Plumas/Butte County line, east to the Rock Creek Dam Includes both sides of Highway 70 in the areas of Rock Creek, Storrie, and Tobin.



Evacuation warnings are still active in Plumas County in the area east of Rock Creek Dam to Caribou, including both sides of Highway 70 and the communities of Belden and Caribou.

The fire continues to ignite vegetation along the Feather River Canyon and Cal Fire officials say firefighters worked through Saturday night to find a direct line to the blaze and put out core hotspots.

Since the fire is burning in a remote area of the county, fire crews are impeded by steep terrain, causing delays in travel and “challenges with containment,” according to Cal Fire’s release.

No injuries have been reported and no structures have been destroyed.