DMV extends licenses due to expire during pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Department of Motor Vehicles said Tuesday it is extending driver’s licenses set to expire during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Licenses for drivers under 70 due to expire between March and May have been extended through May 31, the agency said.

Commercial licenses were also extended through June 30.

“The extension does not include medical certificates for commercial drivers, which requires additional administrative actions scheduled in the near future,” the DMV said in a new release.

Driver’s licenses that have been suspended are not eligible for the extension.

The DMV said drivers do not need to do anything for the extension and will not receive a new license in the mail, but may request a temporary paper license online to document the extension.

With field offices closed during the pandemic, the DMV also recently expanded its online services, which are available here.