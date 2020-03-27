DMV field offices to close during pandemic, essential services continue online

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Department of Motor Vehicles said late Thursday it was temporarily closing field offices during the COVID-19 pandemic, and essential services would be available online.

All in-office appointments were canceled, the department said.

Offices are closed Friday, March 27 and will reopen virtually on Thursday, April 2. Field office employees return on April 1 to process transactions.

A new DMV website dedicated to services that previously required an in-person visit can be found here.

The department said protocols for some in-person services would be announced soon.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state, DMV offices were crowded as Californians applied for the REAL ID. The Department of Homeland Security this week extended the deadline by a year to Oct. 1, 2021.